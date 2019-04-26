Chiefs again express “concern,” but no action on Tyreek Hill

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2019, 1:06 PM EDT
Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach announced late Thursday night that Tyreek Hill would not be with the team during offseason workouts after a recording was made public of Hill and his fiancee discussing the incident that left their son with a broken arm. About 12 hours later on Friday, the Chiefs released the same statement.

The Chiefs’ follow up, which is almost word-for-word the statement that Veach read to reporters on Thursday night, seems to be an attempt to buy time while they figure out what to do with Hill, the supremely talented wide receiver who should have already been on thin ice after he violently attacked his fiancee when she was pregnant with their now 3-year-old son.

“We were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal,” the team’s statement said, echoing Veach’s comments. “We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public. We were deeply disturbed and concerned by what we heard. We have great concern for Crystal, we are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main concern is with the young child. We decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information, we’re going to evaluate this information, and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”

Pressure is growing on the Chiefs not just to talk about taking the matter seriously, but to act on it by releasing Hill. Simply putting out a statement is not sufficient.

30 responses to “Chiefs again express “concern,” but no action on Tyreek Hill

  4. How does a team go from respectful and respectable players like Derrick Johnson, Tamba Hali, and Eric Berry to criminals like Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, and Frank Clark in such short order? That organization should be ashamed.

  6. Ban him for life. There’s not a severe enough punishment for a “man” who lays his hands on a pregnant woman and a young child. He’s also a repeat offender. He should be in jail.

  8. I’m not a Chiefs fan but everyone wants blood and knee jerk reactions. Why don’t we let the team make the most informed decision when they can. Its the offseason, they are keeping him away from the team and figuring out how they want to move forward.

  9. Who signed off on drafting Hunt and Hill? Both had very sketchy character to say the least.

  10. This is not a Chiefs issue, this is a NFL issue.

    Chiefs can cut him, but if Cleveland just swoops in and picks him up for free then what’s the point?

    NFL needs to put this guy on the exempt list asap.

    He strangled his pregnant girlfriend and broke his 3 year old’s arm, what is King Roger waiting for?

  11. If this was a bubble player or, say the 43rd guy on the roster, they would have been cut days ago.

    The Chiefs are developing the Bengals stench….

  12. Maybe Trey Wingo can go on national TV tonight and attempt to be our moral compass. what a ridiculous load of manure ESPN spread last night regarding the Simmons issue. This is an entirely different situation. Its pretty clear what Hill is and all about. Chiefs should release and no one else should be allowed to sign him

  13. The only uniform this sick individual should be wearing in the furture is a prison uniform!

  14. Dear Chiefs,

    WTF is taking so long? You made a mistake, cut your losses, and hope to hell you can move on before this PR nightmare consumes the franchise.

    Your helpful pal,

    Dug

  17. Kinda awful situation. They cut him and some team gets him for peanuts after the league slaps his hand. They keep him and they’re the devil. Like giving away the winning lottery ticket that blew onto your yard.

  18. Kareem Hunt got cut immediately for WAYYYY less. That arguably could’ve been a one time incident.

    Tyreek is clearly an abusive scumbag who puts his family in danger. And it’s clear the Chiefs want to hold on to him. What a shame.

  19. They have a lot of concern for his fiance’s well-being? So much concern that they decided to draft Hill after he punched her pregnant stomach and choked her into unconsciousness a few years ago…..hmmm, sure.

  20. Idiots thought they could cut Kareem Hunt (for a far lesser offense) and still win the superbowl. They were wrong. Now they are desperately trying to hold onto Tyreek. The new thinking in KC is to suspend him from workouts and let the furor die down.

  22. Mahomes won’t even be able to sniff a 50TD/5000yd season this year or any other for the near future!

  23. Forget playing football. Hill needs to go to jail for a long, long time. Lock him up. He can play on the mean machine team in prison.

  24. It’s pretty clear Reid and Veatch are stalling while they frantically try to come up with some justification for keeping him. Where’s Clark Hunt? This is his franchise on fire lately.

  26. Kareem Hunt may have been more expendable than Tyreek Hill, or was he? I think the Chiefs may have been the AFC rep in the SB if they did not cut Kareem Hunt. You do not lose the rushing champ and not suffer on offense.

  28. burtmustin says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:13 pm
    Concerns..We’ve had a few, then again too few to mention…
    ———————————————————————
    Concerns.. We had a few, but then he ran a four-two forty…

