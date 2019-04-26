Chiefs ban Tyreek Hill from offseason workouts

Getty Images

The story of draft day came roughly an hour before the draft started.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the best players in the league who not long ago was on the brink of a new contract that perhaps would have paid him upwards of $20 million per year, will no longer be participating in offseason workouts.

G.M. Brett Veach told reporters in a late-night, end-of-round-one press conference that, in light of the audio that emerged on Thursday evening of Hill and Crystal Espinal discussing the events that led to their three-year-old son suffering a broken arm, Hill will not be taking part in any team activities.

“We were deeply disturbed by what we heard, we were deeply concerned,” Veach told reporters. “We decided that at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information, we’re going to evaluate this information, and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”

Barring evidence that the audio was doctored or falsified in any way, the right decision — the only decision — is to permanently sever ties with Tyreek Hill.