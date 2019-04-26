Chiefs take potential Tyreek Hill replacement

Getty Images

The Chiefs, who didn’t have a first-round pick, have made their first selection in the 2019 draft.

And they picked a guy who likely will replace Tyreek Hill.

With the 56th pick in the draft, the Chiefs took Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman.

Hardman, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds at the Scouting Combine, adds to the passing game and the return game.

His numbers weren’t spectacular last year, with 543 yards receiving on 35 catches. But he scored seven touchdowns, and he averaged 20.1 yards per punt return and 25.2 yards per kickoff return.