Chris Grier: Josh Rosen is a talented guy at a premium position

The Dolphins wrapped up lengthy talks with the Cardinals about trading for quarterback Josh Rosen near the end of the second round when they sent the No. 62 pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick to Arizona for the 2018 first-round pick.

After the deal was done, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier met with the media to discuss the move. He said Rosen was “always a guy who had a lot of talent” and that the team felt there was good value in making a deal that had been buzzed about even before the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

Grier didn’t delve too deeply into the Dolphins’ read on Rosen out of UCLA last year, but noted it’s a different coaching staff and said Rosen was a “young, talented guy at a premium position” by way of further explanation of the move.

Grier said that Rosen will compete with Ryan Fitzpatrick and that head coach Brian Flores will make the ultimate call on which player starts come Week One. Given how much everyone already knows about Fitzpatrick, it seems likely that Rosen will get every chance to show he can handle the job this summer.