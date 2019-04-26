Christian Wilkins: I’m a guy who makes your organization a better place

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins provided one of the best visuals of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft when he took to the air to greet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with a shoulder bump after being selected by the Dolphins with the 13th pick.

The former Clemson star said he was “surprised [Goodell] didn’t hit back,” but Goodell probably should have known that Wilkins has a penchant for big celebrations. He’s also shown a penchant for big proclamations about what he can do for the Dolphins.

General Manager Chris Grier said that Wilkins told him that the draft choice was “the best decision we’ve ever made” and Wilkins said he plans to make a big impact on and off the field in Miami. Wilkins said he feels he “was put on this Earth just to serve and make others around me better.”

“They’re not just getting a guy on the field who’s going to do his best as a player and be disruptive and do the things I need to do on the field,” Wilkins said, via the Palm Beach Post. “But I’m the kind of guy you want in your organization to make it a better place.”

The Dolphins have a need for anything and everything that can make for a brighter future in Miami and hitting on the Wilkins pick would be a step in the right direction for the franchise.