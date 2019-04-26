Clelin Ferrell was a surprise, in part because Mike Mayock’s opinion wasn’t available

AP

The surprise of the night came at No. 4, when the Raiders picked Clemson pass rusher Clelin Ferrell. Maybe it shouldn’t have been, based on what we were hearing last week. And it definitely wouldn’t have been, if the guy who drafted Ferrell wasn’t in his current job.

In an alternate universe, Mike Mayock remains NFL Network’s chief draft analyst. He continues to study all prospects, to publish position rankings, to conduct periodic press conferences, and to call radio and TV shows throughout the country.

In that alternate universe, Mayock’s views on Clelin Ferrell aren’t hidden from view. They become part of the mainstream. They become repeated by members of the media who accept and defer to his views. And, consequently, when Ferrell is drafted fourth overall, people aren’t shocked. They may disagree, but they aren’t shocked.

In the current universe, with Mayock no longer sharing his knowledge and information with the public, someone else in a position of prominence had to feel strongly enough about Ferrell to get his name in the middle of the top-five radar screen. No one did, so the end result was a surprise.

And that’s why Mayock and coach Jon Gruden were so intent on keeping their secret intact. Beyond our mention from last Friday of Ferrell as one of four players to watch with the fourth overall pick, Ferrell wasn’t a serious consideration. If people had known what Mayock was thinking, the Jets may have been able to trade down with a team that was willing to consider Mayock’s opinion, and to co-opt it.