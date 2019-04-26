Clelin Ferrell was a surprise, in part because Mike Mayock’s opinion wasn’t available

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
AP

The surprise of the night came at No. 4, when the Raiders picked Clemson pass rusher Clelin Ferrell. Maybe it shouldn’t have been, based on what we were hearing last week. And it definitely wouldn’t have been, if the guy who drafted Ferrell wasn’t in his current job.

In an alternate universe, Mike Mayock remains NFL Network’s chief draft analyst. He continues to study all prospects, to publish position rankings, to conduct periodic press conferences, and to call radio and TV shows throughout the country.

In that alternate universe, Mayock’s views on Clelin Ferrell aren’t hidden from view. They become part of the mainstream. They become repeated by members of the media who accept and defer to his views. And, consequently, when Ferrell is drafted fourth overall, people aren’t shocked. They may disagree, but they aren’t shocked.

In the current universe, with Mayock no longer sharing his knowledge and information with the public, someone else in a position of prominence had to feel strongly enough about Ferrell to get his name in the middle of the top-five radar screen. No one did, so the end result was a surprise.

And that’s why Mayock and coach Jon Gruden were so intent on keeping their secret intact. Beyond our mention from last Friday of Ferrell as one of four players to watch with the fourth overall pick, Ferrell wasn’t a serious consideration. If people had known what Mayock was thinking, the Jets may have been able to trade down with a team that was willing to consider Mayock’s opinion, and to co-opt it.

18 responses to “Clelin Ferrell was a surprise, in part because Mike Mayock’s opinion wasn’t available

  1. Mayock won’t be in his role on TV anytime soon if ever. That has passed. Time to move on

  3. This doesn’t make it a good pick. Mayock should have used his evaluation to his advantage by trading down a handful of spots at least and acquiring additional draft capital.

    For them to stand pat and boot out all their scouts like they had some guarded secret is silly, because nobody thought Ferrell would go before Murray, Bosa, Williams, White, or even Josh Allen. They were guarding against themselves.

    The guy may end up being great, he probably will, but the Raiders squandered an opportunity to gain draft capital. They also reached for the Bama RB, nobody was taking him in the first round.

  4. Two comments about the above reply…

    1. Always get the guy you want. Assuming he couldn’t trade back into a spot where he was SURE to get Ferrell, he had to take him because Ferrell was THE guy he wanted.

    2. Jacobs could have easily gone at the end of the first.

    The draft shouldn’t be played like a game of craps. If you can get the player you want, draft him. Don’t take some other guy and hope your guy is there later.

  5. you can’t trade down if there is no willing partner… they Jets apparently also tried to trade down and got no takers… so, if the highest guy on your board is there, you try to trade down and there are no takers, do you not take the highest guy on your board???

  6. Mayock understands this stuff better than any GM. Ten years from now everyone will get it. Most GM’s are hired by owners that don’t know anything about football. Mayock was hired by Jon Gruden. You’re not going to B.S. Gruden in an interview.

  7. I was kind of a bit disappointed in the pick last night but then I remembered when we drafted Mack at 4 5 years ago hopefully 99 turns into the sack and fumble DPOY Mack is.

  9. An excellent point made on the show this morning on if Mayock was still working at the Network. Had a feeling on Ferrell maybe going here at 4 and was surprised to see Florio bringing him up the other day in here as a possibility. Awesome draft by my Raiders so far. All three picks are big time players.

  10. Good fit for DC Guenther’s scheme. Ferrell is a base end who will set the edge and who can also get after the QB. The thought that he was drafted too early is foolish. He’s produced and his character is excellent. Foundational type prospect. Mayock and Gruden had a very good first round. Players selected at the proper spot AND fill needs.

  11. ACC Defensive PLayer of the Year, on the National Collegiate Championship team, that humiliated the pride of the SEC. Thats all you need to know. Just watch the past two years of Clemson /Alabama and Ferrell against #11 overall pick Jonah Williams—-enough said…the film “NEVER” lies, nor give bias opinion…it just shows what is.

    Bottom line Raiders needed 2 QB’s to go off the board before there pick. They would have taken Bosa or Q…fact is they were gone. Raiders have an edge guy Already from last year Arden Key…almost a clone of Josh Allen…don’t need two of those. Ed Oliver, I really like but at 280- he is a tweener…is he inside or outside??? Ferrell is really a no brainer…solid blue collar guy that is going to come to work every day, and will have zero off field issues.

  12. They should have drafted Sweat at 24 and picked Jacobs 27 as the teams after 24th pick not need RB.

  14. The Raider fans here can downvote this as much as they want, this isn’t a direct criticism of them as a fanbase but this was not a strong first round from them. Ferrel is a limited pass rusher, his sack numbers are misleading. His pressure #’s and well as his win-rate against offensive linemen wasn’t indicative of a top 5 pick. He’s also an average athlete with a limited scheme fit. Josh Allen had the best pressure percentage and win-rate against offensive linemen last year in all of college football and he’s also a freak athlete. Josh Jacobs is a pretty good RB, is he really a first round pick though? The value of taking an RB in round 1 is just not there. Jordan Scarlett out Florida had the same numbers as Jacobs, with the same exact built and he’ll likely hear his name called in round 4-5. Jonathan Abrams had one of the highest numbers of missed tackles last year, is a liability in pass coverage and takes poor angles. He’s good against the run and hits hard, but again the value in round 1 is just not there for a box-safety.

  15. Well, just for reference, Mayock also hyped Miami drafting Charles Harris as a “double-digit sack guy.” I assume he meant in one season, not for his career. Time will tell and I hope he’s right but Oakland could have traded back and likely still have landed Ferrell later.

  16. We all get our opinions about player values from the mock drafts we’re inundated with, and they all pretty much mimic each other. If somebody would have published a mock draft that got every pick right the day before the draft, we all would have screamed that it’s the worst mock draft we ever saw.

    “No way Ferrell goes that high!”

    “You forgot to put Jawaan Taylor in the first round!”

    “Lindstrom should never go that high!”

    “Tytus Howard would be a huge reach there!”

    The fact is, none of us know anything, and it’s like that every year.

  17. For what it is worth, The Huddle Report had Clelin Ferrell as the #1 Edge Rusher in the entire draft even above Bosa on their Board. They also said that his upside is greater than that of DE Carlos Dunlap, whom was pretty good in Paul Gunther’s defense. Only time will tell if the Raiders were right or wrong.

    Additionally, for those that think the Raiders should have taken a Defender at 24 and Jacobs at 27: GruMock knew that pick would have been compared to Khalil Mack forever. By taking an Offensive guy at that spot they removed the pressure from the player and put it back on themselves.

  18. Head scratcher to me, but with Jones and ferrel picked in top 6. Ed Oliver fell and mafia scooped him up. #ayyy ay ayyy #billsmafia

