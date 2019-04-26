Colts draft cornerback Rock Ya-Sin with the 34th pick

Getty Images

The Colts had chances to trade down, but chose to add to their secondary.

With the 34th overall pick, the Colts took Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

A former wrestling champion, Ya-Sin was a player many thought was a first-round talent. After keeping Pierre Desir this offseason, it strengthens their cornerback rotation considerably.

The Colts originally acquired the pick from the Jets as part of last year’s move which netted New York Sam Darnold.

They traded out of the first round last night, getting the 46th and next year’s second-rounder from Washington (which became defensive end Montez Sweat). They still have eight picks remaining.