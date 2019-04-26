Colts G.M.: Depth of draft made it easy to bail on first round

Getty Images

The Colts did good business in the second round of last year’s draft, so they decided to try to do more this year.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard now has three second-round picks and an extra one in the future, after last night’s decision to trade out of the first round. They sent the 26th pick to Washington (which drafted pass-rusher Montez Sweat) in exchange for the 46th pick this year and Washington’s 2020 second-rounder.

They now have the 34th, 46th, and 59th overall picks, in addition to their 89th overall in the third round tonight.

“I’m pretty patient, I don’t panic – we don’t panic,” Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We stay true to what we’re looking at on the board, and we make a decision.”

Ballard suggested more action could be forthcoming, as well.

“That 34th pick is gonna be really attractive to people,” he said. “So we’ll see.”

In last year’s second round, the Colts came away with defensive rookie of the year Darius Leonard, starting right tackle Braden Smith, and defensive line prospects Tyquan Lewis and Kemoko Turay.

“Depth? That’s why we made the move,” Ballard said. “We thought the ability of the three [second-round picks], that’s the strength of how we had it lined up. . . .

“I do not see the same depth that there was last year at the top of the draft. I think I told a couple of y’all this a few weeks ago where between 11, 12, 15, all the way to 70, I think it’s a matter of flavor, who you like and who you want. We got good players last year at the start of the second round. We think we will do it again.”

If Ballard drafts as well as he did last year, it will have been worth the wait.