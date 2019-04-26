Colts getting calls about 34th overall pick

Getty Images

The Colts have the most draft capital over the next two days. They also now hold one of the most valuable picks today.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts began getting calls about trading the No. 34 pick even before they traded choice No. 26 to Washington.

“It’s a hot item,” Pelissero said.

The 34th pick, which the Colts obtained from the Jets last year, is the second choice in the second round. The Cardinals own the top pick in the second round.

Pelissero wonders whether the 34th pick could be the spot for whoever is targeting Missouri quarterback Drew Lock.

Whether they trade the choice or not, the Colts are sure to have a busy two days.