Colts have the most draft capital over remaining two days

Getty Images

No team has a greater opportunity to add talent over the next two days than the Colts.

With three second-round picks, two fourth-round picks and one pick in the other rounds, the Colts have the most remaining draft pick value on every draft value chart, as calculated by René Bugner.

The Colts have all of their own picks, plus the Jets’ second-round pick (acquired before last year’s draft) and Washington’s second-round pick (acquired by trading down during Thursday night’s first round). They also have a compensatory pick in the fourth round. Colts G.M. Chris Ballard has made no secret that he believes in volume, acquiring as many picks as he can. Last year Ballard did an excellent job, and there’s every reason to believe he’s doing a good job of positioning the Colts to succeed this year as well.

At the other end of the league are the Bears, who have the least draft capital remaining. The Bears didn’t pick in the first round and also don’t have picks in the second or sixth rounds.