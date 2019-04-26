Cops called to Tyreek Hill’s home after release of tapes

Getty Images

What was a very bad day for Tyreek Hill — and perhaps his last as an active NFL player — ended with the cops showing up at his house.

According to TMZ.com, two units of Overland Park Police Department officers were sent to his home around 8:30 p.m. Central, which was roughly two hours after a local television station played audio tapes reportedly of Hill and his fiancée discussing the abuse of their 3-year-old son.

No charges were filed, and it’s unclear if Hill himself was at the home at the time, and a police spokesperson described the event by saying: “It wasn’t that exciting.”

The revelation of the audio tape caused the Chiefs to quickly ban Hill from any offseason activities, while they gather their thoughts about next steps (which frankly, should be easy).

On the tapes, Hill and Crystal Espinal were discussing the treatment of the 3-year-old boy, who suffered a broken arm.

“He is terrified of you,” Espinal said. “And you say that he respects you, but it’s not respect.”

“He respects me,” Hill replied.

“It’s terrify,” she said, “he’s terrified of you.”

“You need to be terrified of me, too, bitch,” Hill said. “That’s why you can’t keep a f–king man.”

The Chiefs were on the verge of giving Hill a gigantic contract extension this offseason before the first word of the treatment of the boy, and it’s now possible that the star receiver has played his last down.