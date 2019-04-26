Cowboys select Trysten Hill at No. 58

Getty Images

When defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard showed up in the Cowboys’ war room, it was obvious the direction the team was going with its first draft choice.

Dallas, which didn’t have a first-round pick, had safeties Taylor Rapp, Juan Thornhill and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson available as well as pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson. But the Cowboys addressed their need at defensive tackle instead, selecting Central Florida’s Trysten Hill.

Hill made 71 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and six sacks in his career.

The Cowboys have wanted help at under tackle in their Tampa Two defense, and Maliek Collins, the current starter, is entering the final year of his deal.

Dallas will look for a possible starting safety as well as depth at receiver, tight end and running back with its remaining picks.