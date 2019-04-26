D.K. Metcalf joins the Seahawks with the last pick in round two

AP

The Patriots took a receiver with the last pick in round one. With the last pick in round two, the Patriots traded the selection to a team that took another receiver.

D.K. Metcalf’s slide ended at the bottom of round two, as the Seahawks sprang up to get him.

He brings size and speed to the Seattle offense, a field-stretching weapon to whom quarterback Russell Wilson can throw the deep ball.

Metcalf, who many regarded as a first-round talent, slid due to concerns regarding durability, production, and limited route skills.

The Seahawks already have a fleet-footed wideout in Tyler Lockett. If Metcalf can stay healthy, opposing defenses could have their hands full with those two.