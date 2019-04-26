D.K. Metcalf: Time to show I’m a football player

Getty Images

No player invited to attend the draft by the NFL had a longer wait in the green room than wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf went to the Seahawks with the final pick of the second round on Friday and viewers of the draft were treated to video of his weepy phone call with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll after the selection.

Metcalf’s profile expanded exponentially during the pre-draft process when pictures of him working out without a shirt went viral were followed up by a fast 40-yard dash. While those pictures made waves, his inability to stay healthy or run more than a limited route tree at Ole Miss wound up looming large in the draft. That colored Metcalf’s comments to the media after he was picked.

“My life has changed by people noticing what I’ve been able to do with my body … It’s time for me to show what I can do as a football player,” Metcalf said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Friday night also brought word that Doug Baldwin may not play again due to a number of injuries. If that’s the case, Metcalf won’t lack for chances to show what he can do on the football field.