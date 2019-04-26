Dave Gettleman: Giants could sit Daniel Jones for three years

Getty Images

The Giants drafted Daniel Jones as the heir apparent to Eli Manning, but they aren’t ready to set a timetable for the Duke quarterback to take over the starting job.

In fact, General Manager Dave Gettleman offered a stunning thought: The Giants could sit Jones for up to three seasons, like Aaron Rodgers once did behind Brett Favre. Surely, he jests. Right?

“Maybe we’re going to be the Green Bay model, where Rodgers sat for three years. Who knows?” Gettleman said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media. “You can never have too many good players at one position.”

The Packers hadn’t had a losing record in 14 years when they drafted Rodgers 24th overall in 2005. The Giants drafted Jones, over players such as Ed Oliver, Josh Allen, Rashan Gary and Jonah Williams, to replace a 38-year-old quarterback nearing the end.

“We drafted a quarterback that we believe is a franchise quarterback,” Gettleman said of Jones. “That’s really the long and the short of it.”

Asked if the plan for Manning was one more season, Gettleman said, “Absolutely not.”

So who knows how long Manning will play and how long Jones will wait.