Deebo Samuel goes to 49ers at pick 36

Jimmy Garoppolo has a new receiver.

The 49ers selected South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel with the 36th overall pick in tonight’s second round of the NFL draft.

Samuel is a playmaking receiver who can also return kickoffs and will be expected to make plays right away in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Samuel joins a receiving corps led by Jordan Matthews and Marquise Goodwin, and there should be room for a quick receiver like Samuel to make plays.

The pick was announced by DeMarcus Cobb, son of former NFL running back and 49ers scout Reggie Cobb, who died recently of a sudden heart attack.