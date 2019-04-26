Dolphins, Cardinals closing in on a deal for Josh Rosen

Getty Images

The Cardinals have two quarterbacks. And since, apparently, when a team has two quarterbacks it has none, the Cardinals are intent on getting rid of one.

Per multiple sources, the Cardinals and Dolphins are closing in on a deal that would send Josh Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft, from Arizona to Miami. The Cardinals would get the 48th pick in the 2019 draft.

While the Cardinals want more — and the Dolphins want to give up less — current indications are that the deal may already be done, tentatively. As one source put it, there’s a chance an agreement unofficially has been reached, and that it would be finalized once Miami’s pick is on the clock.

That’s the smart play for Arizona, which predictably will deny that a deal is tentatively done or close to being done. If teams drafting at No. 49 and below know that Arizona has pick No. 48, they can attempt to predict which player Arizona is targeting, and they can explore jumping the line.

All that said, none of these deals are done until they’re done. And until the final trade terms officially are communicated to the league by both teams, the deal is not done.