Dolphins continue to stack up 2020 draft picks

The Dolphins have a long-term plan, and when they get to 2020, they’ll be well-stocked with draft picks.

After their recent move-down with the Saints from the 48th spot, they added New Orleans’ 2020 second-rounder.

They have also collected Tennessee’s 2020 fourth-rounder (from the Ryan Tannehill trade), Dallas’ 2020 sixth-rounder (for Robert Quinn), and Kansas City’s 2020 seventh-rounder (for Jordan Lucas).

They should also be in the mix for compensatory picks, likely in the third and fifth rounds for losing Ja'Wuan James and Cameron Wake in free agency.

That would give them an extra pick in every round but the first.

And by all accounts, their first-round pick could be quite high next season, but the pain could be worth in a year from now.

Of course, they also have a surplus to deal with now, and a deal for Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen could still be in the works. But the warehousing of assets is definitely in progress.