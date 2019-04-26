Drew Lock: Not sure I needed extra motivation, but I got it

Getty Images

Many mock drafters expected former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock to go in the first round of the 2019 draft, but they were left to mock their predictions when Lock went undrafted on Thursday night.

He finally came off the board at No. 42 when the Broncos traded up and ended his slide. Lock was long rumored to be a favorite of Broncos General Manager John Elway and there were plenty of predictions that Denver would take him in the first round, so the landing spot was less of a surprise than the spot in the draft order.

There was also little surprise to be found in Lock’s reaction to his fall down the board.

“Not sure I needed any extra motivation, but I got it,” Lock said, via James Palmer of NFL Media.

Elway made it clear on Friday night that Lock is the backup to Joe Flacco for the time being and Lock said he’s excited to learn from the veteran quarterback. How long he’s learning will have a lot to do with how well Flacco and the Broncos fare out of the gate in 2019.