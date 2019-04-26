Dwayne Haskins “more motivated than ever” after going 15th

Getty Images

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins stayed at home in Maryland to watch the first round of the draft rather than travel to Nashville and the decision left him close to his eventual destination.

Haskins was selected 15th overall by Washington on Thursday night in a move that sets him up to compete for a starting job right off the bat. It also left him feeling slighted after two other quarterbacks — Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones — were drafted ahead of him.

During an ESPN interview after his selection, Haskins said those choices would be used as fuel in the future.

“I’m more motivated than ever, there’s a bigger chip on my shoulder, the league done messed up,” Haskins said. “I’m right down the street, so we’re going to do it right this time. So it’s crazy.”

Head coach Jay Gruden didn’t hand Haskins, who became the first Big Ten quarterback to go in the first round since 1995, the job out of the gate. He will be competing with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, but he’s the quarterback of the future in Washington and the level of competition means it may not take much for the team to decide the future is now.