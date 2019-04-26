Eagles snag Miles Sanders at No. 53

Getty Images

The Eagles traded for Jordan Howard late last month, but that didn’t take them out of the market for backfield help.

Philly used the 53rd overall pick on former Penn State running back Miles Sanders on Thursday night.

Sanders served as a backup to Saquon Barkley for the last two years and moved into the starting lineup in 2018. He had 220 carries for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns for the Nittany Lions and then ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the Combine, which was enough for the Eagles to overlook some fumbling issues.

Howard and Sanders are joined in the Eagles backfield by Corey Clement, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, Donnel Pumphrey and Boston Scott. There has been talk of Darren Sproles returning for another year, but Sanders’ arrival may make that less likely to happen.