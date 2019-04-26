Eagles take wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, which could spark moves

Getty Images

If Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor was available before, he may be even more available now.

With the 57th overall pick, the Eagles drafted Stanford wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

While Arcega-Whiteside and Agholor aren’t necessarily similar, the Eagles have invested heavily in the position.

Arcega-Whiteside is a bigger target, who had 63 catches for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

Agholor’s due 9.837 million this year, and that’s probably a luxury item with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson on the roster. Now it’s a matter of seeing what they can get for Agholor, who had 64 catches for 736 yards and four touchdowns last year.