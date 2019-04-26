Eli Manning cancels regular weekly radio spot

Getty Images

The Giants might want first-round pick Daniel Jones to sit for three years.

Eli Manning is apparently not convinced they see it that way.

Via Kimberly Jones of NFL Network, WFAN host Mike Francesa just said that Manning has canceled his long-standing weekly spot on the station “because he’s not certain he will be the starting QB throughout the season.”

While that could always be Francesa’s interpretation, it also flies in the face of the Giants’ self-proclaimed “Kansas City model,” approach, which would be to let the rookie learn from the veteran quarterback for at least a year before the eventual shift.

If Manning is convinced he’s on a much shorter leash, it underscores why the team used the sixth pick on Jones rather than try to wait to get him later. And it would represent a remarkable turn of events for a team that has held onto Manning for this long, while jettisoning other more productive players.