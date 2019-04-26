Eric DeCosta worried Eagles would take Marquise Brown

Getty Images

Eric DeCosta opted to make his first draft-day trade as Ravens General Manager before he made his first draft choice.

The Ravens picked up fourth- and sixth-round picks for dropping back three spots in the first round on Thursday night, but the move led to worry that the team they traded with might take the player DeCosta wanted. The Eagles took tackle Andre Dillard, though, and wide receiver Marquise Brown was still around at No. 25.

“To be honest, I was a little bit nervous that Philly might take [Brown],” DeCosta said. “But it’s a calculated risk. We had some other players there that we liked. We like to make trades. It made sense to gamble, to roll the dice a little bit, so we did.”

DeCosta didn’t name the other players he would have considered if Brown was off the board, but the team made no secret of their desire to add to the receiver group this offseason. They have nine more picks in their pocket to use on further additions to that group or moves in other areas.