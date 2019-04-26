Frank Clark on domestic violence arrest: I’ve learned to be a better person

Getty Images

The Chiefs held a press conference to formally introduce Frank Clark as a member of the team on Friday afternoon, but that wasn’t the only topic that media members on hand wanted to discuss.

Head coach Andy Reid did not offer anything new about Tyreek Hill‘s status with the team and confirmed that local authorities have reopened a criminal investigation into Hill’s actions with his three-year-old son in light of the disturbing audio released on Thursday night. When the attention did turn toward Clark, it also turned toward his history of domestic violence.

Clark was kicked off the Michigan football team after a domestic violence arrest and eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct to resolve the case. Clark was asked what’s different about him now than in 2014.

“I’ve had to learn to be a better teammate, a better person and better man in general,” Clark said, via Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. “You’ve got to own up to it and what you’ve done. I affected a lot of people. It’s something I have to learn and grow from. It’s five years later and I’m persistent, doing everything I have to do to continue to speak out and be an advocate. I can barely hide, it’s all out there. Everyone’s gonna get a chance to know me.”

Clark said “there’s no greater action I can do but to keep it real” when asked what assurance he could give that there wouldn’t be issues in the future.