Greedy Williams: “Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year”

Getty Images

It’s not quite Vince Young declaring the 2011 Eagles to be a “Dream Team,” but it’s close.

Cornerback Greedy Williams, drafted by Cleveland in round two on Friday night, commemorated his arrival by making a bold claim in a conference call with reporters.

“I know one thing,” Williams said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, “that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year. That’s a fact.”

While it may indeed happen, calling it a “fact” is a stretch. And it overlooks the fact that there are plenty of great teams in the AFC, teams that easily can keep the Browns, who haven’t even been to the playoffs since Williams was five years old, from achieving their goal.

Williams also boasted that he and Denzel Ward “can lock down those receivers,” and that “[p]ossibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team.”

Look, it takes confidence to thrive in the NFL. Confidence to the point of, at times, delusion. Williams may have crossed the line into full-blown delusion on the night he became a Brown, and when he finally faces NFL-caliber competition, one or more of the receivers he’s trying to cover may remind him of that.