Howie Roseman: Nelson Agholor “an important part of what we do”

There was a report earlier this week that there were teams around the league that thought the Eagles would look to trade wide receiver Nelson Agholor during the draft and that the chances of that happening would increase if they selected another wideout.

The Eagles picked a wide receiver in the second round on Friday night when they nabbed Stanford product J.J. Arcega-Whiteside with the 57th overall pick. That meant executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman was asked about Agholor’s future with the team.

“Nelson’s an important part of our football team,” Roseman said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We’re really excited to have him here. He’s somebody who’s continued to get better and better as a player. For us, having this type of depth and talent is something we’re going to need.”

Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson join Agholor at the top of the depth chart in Philly. If all three are on hand and health, Arcega-Whiteside is likely to see a limited number of snaps during his rookie season.