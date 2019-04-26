Jachai Polite lands with Jets in third round

Getty Images

The Jets passed on an edge rusher in the first round when they took defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but they addressed their need at the position in the third round.

The team took former Florida linebacker Jachai Polite with the 68th overall pick of the draft.

Polite turned into a polarizing prospect over the course of the pre-draft process. He performed poorly at the Combine and then complained that teams were bashing him during interviews.

Polite later said he wasn’t mentally prepared for the interviews, but the experience seemed to overshadow the 17.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles he had for the Gators last season. The Jets found that the prospect of getting that production was worth the price of a third-round pick.