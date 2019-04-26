Jarvis Landry skips Browns’ voluntary minicamp

AP

Odell Beckham and Duke Johnson weren’t the only players who skipped the Browns’ voluntary minicamp this week. Jarvis Landry also was absent from any of the three days of practices, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Landry was in Los Angeles, taking part in a previously scheduled Nike event before connecting with Beckham. Landry and Beckham both spend a lot of time in L.A. during the offseason.

The voluntary minicamp is an extra one given to teams with new head coaches. Besides a new head coach in Freddie Kitchens, the Browns also have new coordinators in Todd Monken on offense and Steve Wilks on defense.

Landry, Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield all worked out together at USC between the end of Browns minicamp and the start of training camp last offseason. They are likely to do the same this year.