Jawaan Taylor blames fall on “false medical reports”

AP

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor was one of five players in the Nashville green room when the first round ended Thursday night. He never expected to be still sitting there when the draft re-started Friday.

“I was a little upset when I dropped out of the 1st round but everything happens for a reason, and I’m glad to be here,” Taylor said, via Sports4Jax.

Taylor blames his drop on “medical reports [that] were definitely false.”

“It hurt me a little last night,” Taylor said, via Eugene Frenette of jacksonville.com.

Taylor said he tore his menisus in 2017 but has “been healthy ever since,” and the Jaguars are satisfied with Taylor’s medical history.

“We didn’t have any medical concerns with Jawaan Taylor,” Caldwell said, via Sports4Jax. “He worked out for us and did a great job.”

Taylor will compete Will Richardson and Cedric Ogbuehi for right tackle job, Caldwell said. The Jaguars have Cam Robinson at left tackle, Andrew Norwell at left guard, Brandon Linder at center and A.J. Cann at right guard.

‏

Taylor allowed only one sack and 10 total pressures while taking 364 pass blocking snaps last season.