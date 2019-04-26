Jawaan Taylor to hang around green room another night

Getty Images

Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor was thought by some to be a potential top 10 pick.

Since he didn’t go in the top 32, he’s going to hang around for another chance to walk across the stage.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Taylor will stay in Nashville for the second round of the draft tonight.

Taylor was one of five players invited to Nashville by the league who weren’t picked last night, along with Drew Lock, Cody Ford, Greedy Williams, and D.K. Metcalf. It’s unclear if any of the rest will stay as well.

Taylor is viewed as a possible immediate starter at right tackle, and should draw early interest tonight.