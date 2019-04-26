Jets spoke to teams, but no offer good enough to trade down

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan let it be known that he was interested in potentially trading out of the No. 3 pick in the first round, reports called the team determined to do so and the hours leading into the draft featured plenty of speculation that a deal would be struck.

In the end, though, the Jets stayed put and followed the chalk to take former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

“There were definitely some teams that we talked to before, a few teams we talked to on the clock, but in the end there was never an offer or deal that we felt good enough to go back for,” Maccagnan said, via the New York Post.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports the Jets spoke to the Raiders and Bills while they were on the clock.

Picking Williams bolstered the Jets defense, but did not address their long-standing need for a pass rusher off the edge. There were options on that front, but Maccagnan said you risk making a mistake when “you start trying to factor what you want from a need standpoint and you factor that into your evaluation process.”

For his part, Williams said he knows he’s “going to be a dominant player” and it’s unlikely that anyone will complain about other needs if he lives up to that advance billing.