Joe Flacco may not be happy with the decision to draft Drew Lock

AP

On Thursday night, John Elway gave no thought to picking a quarterback at No. 10 (when he traded down) or No. 20. On Friday night, Elway changed his thinking.

And quarterback Joe Flacco may not think much of that.

For the second straight year, Flacco becomes the veteran who inevitably will be supplanted by a rookie. In 2018, the Ravens took Lamar Jackson with the last pick in the first round. In 2019, the Broncos nabbed Drew Lock with pick No. 42.

“I don’t really care about whether they take a quarterback or not,” Flacco said recently. “Whether it’s 10 or whatnot, the only thing I care about is, like I said, I want this team to be as good as they can with me at quarterback. If we feel like as a team and an organization that we can add value to our team at the 10th pick, then I’m all for getting a guy that can add value to the team with me as the understood quarterback. At the end of the day, it is what it is.”

He’d reiterate that cliche later in the same set of comments.

“It is what it is,” Flacco said. “I want to get this team to be the best it is with me at quarterback position. Obviously, that is not of most importance to draft a quarterback. But if we do, that’s completely out of my control. I’m going to go out here, and I’m going to compete, and he’s going to have to come out here and be on the field with me every day, too. I’m all ready for that.”

As of earlier tonight, what it is is that the Broncos have indeed added Drew Lock. And while the Broncos may not feel compelled to rush Lock into the lineup, any injury to Flacco that opens the door for Lock could in turn give Lock a chance to keep the job, like Jackson did a year ago.