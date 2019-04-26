Josh Rosen watch continues; Saints trade up to No. 42, take Erik McCoy

Texas A@M University Athletics

All eyes were on the No. 48 pick this afternoon as the Dolphins and Cardinals discussed a trade that would send quarterback Josh Rosen to Miami, but attention about that possibility will now move to No. 62.

The Saints traded that pick along with the 202nd pick a 2020 second round pick in order to select former Texas A&M center Erik McCoy. The Dolphins sent the 116th pick back to New Orleans to make the pick.

McCoy is the first player drafted by the Saints this year. They traded their first-round pick to the Packers last year in order to draft defensive end Marcus Davenport.

The Saints lost Max Unger to retirement earlier this year, so the selection of a center makes a lot of sense for New Orleans. McCoy started every game he played over three years with the Aggies and there’s a good chance he’ll keep that streak alive with the Saints.