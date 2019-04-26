Josh Rosen won’t be liking the Cardinals (online)

Getty Images

The Cardinals have bungled their quarterback situation in a generational way.

So it stands to reason that the latest quarterback to hit the discard pile has made his feelings known in the most millennial way possible.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (whose parents sent him to journalism school for this), Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram.

Even though the Cardinals insist they don’t plan on giving Rosen away, he became surplus to requirements when they used the first overall pick on Kyler Murray last night.

This is where we point out that the Cardinals wasted millions in free agency on Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon in free agency last year, and traded a third- and a fifth-rounder last year to move up to take Rosen 10th overall.

Now they’re likely going to trade him for pennies on the dollar, turning the page on one of the worst offseasons in recent memory (but it was all Steve Wilks’ fault, obviously).