Josh Rosen won’t be liking the Cardinals (online)

The Cardinals have bungled their quarterback situation in a generational way.

So it stands to reason that the latest quarterback to hit the discard pile has made his feelings known in the most millennial way possible.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (whose parents sent him to journalism school for this), Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram.

Even though the Cardinals insist they don’t plan on giving Rosen away, he became surplus to requirements when they used the first overall pick on Kyler Murray last night.

This is where we point out that the Cardinals wasted millions in free agency on Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon in free agency last year, and traded a third- and a fifth-rounder last year to move up to take Rosen 10th overall.

Now they’re likely going to trade him for pennies on the dollar, turning the page on one of the worst offseasons in recent memory (but it was all Steve Wilks’ fault, obviously).

43 responses to “Josh Rosen won’t be liking the Cardinals (online)

  2. I’m still irritated they used the entire clock last night when picking first overall. Were they still “undecided” at that point? Just weird.

  5. Bradford and Glennon were bad choices. Rosen was at least a swing in the right direction. Murray was another swing. You keep swinging for the fences for a QB. That’s what you have to do these days…

  6. They could have avoided this and improved their team by not drafting Murray and taking a guy on defense instead. Keim is really bad at his job; I’m not sure how he keeps it.

  8. I give the Cardinals credit. The “prudent” move would have been to ride it out with Rosen and see what you could make of him. The aggressive move was to realize that you’ve gotten a new coach, new scheme, and have what many believe is the perfect QB to run it available to you, so TAKE HIM! How many times have we watched teams draft a QB who ended up being a square peg in a round hole for their organization, but they waste 5 years figuring it out because they took him in the first round? I give them credit for going against the grain and doing what they think is best, regardless of what the norm says they should do.

  9. The Cardinals are hoping to Houston Texan their issues away. They need to find a trade partner to unload ROSweiler while they are at it.

  11. Not sure about Steve Wilks, but the ‘Curse of the Bidwell Family’ continues … from Chicago to St.Louis to Arizona, this Family might be the worst in Pro Sports History.

  12. On the bright side their new starting QB is 5’5 and weighs 175 lbs. Oh, and will probably go back to baseball as soon as he realizes he can’t play in the NFL.

  15. Boy Oh Boy how Keim’s stock has fallen. When he hired Arians and got Palmer he was a stud. He made some desperate signings and draft moves last yr and looks like a total idiot now. He can say all he wants about depth and how they aren’t going to just give Rosen away but for the sake of his career they should get what they can and give him a fresh start. It’s bad enough they destroyed Steve Wilks credibility now it’s time to be a man and do what’s right. We all know he won’t have that chance next yr cuz he’ll be out after this season anyways.

  16. There is a reason why the Cardinals are the way they are….and that is not a good thing. The fact that a fool like Bruce Ariens was probably their best coach in recent memory tells you all you need to know about them.

    But if you need more help understanding that, they now have a HC that was not good enough to keep being employed at the college level and they drafted a QB first overall that probably should have gone undrafted. Oh! And they devalued their existing QB so badly with their circus like “disguised” pursuit of Murray that they turned a potential first round draft pick trade into “how low can you go”

  17. Here is a novel idea! How about go to camp work hard and win the starting job because you are the better nfl qb. Not this generation, they all expect it to be handed to them gift wrapped.

  18. I don’t like Josh as his personality seems to rub me the wrong way when I see him interviewed. But what is he supposed to do? Hit the “Like” button on the Murray pick?

    This whole situation is a complete disaster.

    If Kyler busts and Rosen becomes a 10 year starter this will be talked about FOREVER.

  19. Why was signing Bradford to a short term contract bad? Everyone knew he was a stop gap. He was bad, they cut him and were rewarded by picking up an extra compensatory pick. Glennon didnt fit the mold of the new system,

  21. It’s shocking how big of a deal it is to get dealt to a good organization. If I was a prospect, I’d rather take 20% less money on the rookie wage scale and go to a proven winner where I’m not expected to carry the team and can learn behind the vets and quietly cash a check while I wait for my chance to star.

    On a losing team or poorly run team, you get more money right after the draft but perform horribly due to a terrible situation all around you and decisions being made solely on everyone’s fear of being fired any day now. Maybe you make it through your 3rd or 4th year and then your gone and there is no 2nd contract.

    But hey, at least you can tell the world you were drafted in the top 10…oh so many years ago…

  24. I think he and Zac Taylor might get along famously if a little matchmaking could be arranged (hint, hint).

  26. Don’t forget Keim was a lieutenant under Graves when they signed Kevin Kolb too. Outside of Arians squeezing blood out of a turnip for three or four years because Carson Palmer was available due to the Raiders chronic mismanagement, they haven’t done much right. And some wonder why he retired and quicly came back to the Bucs this off-season. Rest of you are catching up to what we see here locally.

  27. “I think he’s the most natural thrower of the football [among this draft class]. He throws a beautiful ball. When he has clean feet and clear vision, I think he’s the best thrower in the draft.” – Mike Mayock

    Mayock also said he was concerned about Rosen’s ability to stay healthy due to the concussions. But if it gets to the point where the Cardinals are going to dump him. Keep an eye on the Raiders if the price is right.

  28. The Cards probably should have traded Rosen first before drafting Murray. Now everyone knows they are desperate to unload him now.

  29. Part of me says that Rosen should suck it up. He got paid and continues to get paid. Get over it.

    But, the reality is this can’t and won’t work. Sure keeping a backup at less than $2 mill a year may be good, but shouldn’t the backup and the starter be running the same offensive system? And, wouldn’t it be better to have a truly experienced QB in the QB room helping Kyler – as opposed to a half year starter?

    Will Rosen be worth more if he holds out a little or he takes another tremendous beating behind that OL or after he complains and makes the situation miserable? NO

    The Cards were playing it cute and holding off on formally naming Kyler as the pick thinking that they could trade Rosen during ROund 1. But by that time, teams were in First Round Draft mode and what they perceived as leverage was a mirage. Should have traded him during the week and telegraphed the Murray pick.

  32. Just about everbody that posts on here was swearing up and down that the Redskins were going to give up a 1st rounder for Rosen….just goes to show that you guys dont know half as much as you think you know!

  33. I’m fine with the Cards drafting a guy they think is a better QB.
    What baffles me is why not trade Rosen before, when they can get more for him.
    Trade him for a basket of 2nd and 3rd round picks if they can’t get a first.
    It’s not like the Cards are a QB away from being a good team.

  36. I don’t have any love for Rosen but the best thing that could happen with him is to get a new shot with another team. The Cardinals are a dumpster fire and the Keim/Kingsbury duo is going to cost some good young kids their careers.

  38. At least they realized Rosen isn’t the answer. But they never should have thought he was in the first place.

  40. Being a Ravens i watched Hollywood Brown get picked and thought here we go undersized WR, but then i saw him standing next to Kyler, and Brown looked a bit taller, so how small is Kyler really, this seems like a bad pick for AZ

  41. Watch him go to the Pats, sit behind Brady for a couple years, and become a stud.

    Not even big Rosen fan, but as a Texas A&M alumnus, I’m rooting for Kyler to fail miserably.

