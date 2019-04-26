KCTV has evidence that Crystal Espinal “may have been assaulted” this week

Getty Images

The Tyreek Hill situation continues to generate headlines during the 2019 NFL draft.

The latest comes from KCTV executive producer Elliott Metz, who writes on Twitter that the station has “evidence that Crystal Espinal, Tyreek Hill’s fiancee, may have been assaulted earlier this week.”

The KCTV website has no report or other item regarding this contention, and the use of the passive voice implies (intentionally or not) that Espinal may have been assaulted by someone other than the Chiefs receiver.

It’s unclear when the assault, if any, occurred. Police were called to Hill’s residence last night after an inflammatory audio surfaced on KCTV, but Hill reportedly wasn’t at the home, and Espinal reportedly was fine.

In college, Hill pleaded guilty to choking and beating Espinal, while she was pregnant.

The NFL has taken no action regarding Hill, and the league has not responded to a request for comment sent via email Friday morning by PFT.