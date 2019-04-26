Kyler Murray: I’m here to change things up

Getty Images

Kyler Murray hasn’t lost a lot of games over the course of his football career and he isn’t in any mood to start doing it now.

Murray met the media in Arizona for the first time since the Cardinals made him the first overall pick in the draft on Thursday night and he said he’s not interested in waiting for playing a role in getting the team on a better path. Murray said he’s not worried about whether he starts the first game or not, but he didn’t sound like he was looking forward to sitting and watching someone else fill that role.

“As a kid, that’s what you dream of: going to an organization and being that guy, turning the program around, organization around, winning Super Bowls,” Murray said. “Like I said, I don’t shy away from hard work. I feel like I’m not here to lose games or go through the motions. I’m here to change things up, so I’m ready to go. I can’t wait.”

The Cardinals still have to sort out Josh Rosen‘s situation, but there’s little reason to think that loose end will get in the way of Murray’s move to the front of the class in Arizona.