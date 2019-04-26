List of possible destinations for Josh Rosen shorter now

Getty Images

If the Cardinals were hoping to hustle up a market for Josh Rosen, the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft did them no favors.

After the Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall and Washington went with Dwayne Haskins 15th, the list of potential destinations got considerably smaller.

Those two were among the most-mentioned destinations for the quarterback displaced by No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

The other leading suitor, the Dolphins, used their first-rounder on Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and clearly need someone other than Ryan Fitzpatrick for this year and beyond.

“We’re investigating all avenues,” Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said Thursday. “I’m not going to talk about anything going on. The draft is still going on; but we’re looking at all options at every position.”

There’s also the matter of Missouri’s Drew Lock still sitting on the board in the second round if needy teams are interested, and the Cardinals’ stated plan to not give Rosen away has sprung a leak.

Teams looking for long-term replacements such as the Chargers and possibly the Patriots might still be interested, but at this point Arizona’s best chance to extra value from the guy they traded up to get last year might be to wait for an injury in some other team’s camp.

But that just underscores how badly the Cardinals have mismanaged the position, after spending heavily in free agency to sign Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon, and then giving up a third and a fifth to move up five spots to take Rosen 10th overall last year.