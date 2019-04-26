Mike Mayock explains why he sent scouts home

AP

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said he made the decision to send scouts home three weeks ago to close ranks and prevent leaks. He informed them of the decision April 19, and the Raiders did not seek their input before making their three first-round selections.

“I made the decision to do it three weeks ago, and I didn’t tell anybody,” Mayock said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It was my decision. And when the job got done and the work was over. . . .I inherited a group of scouts, and some of them may be with us, and some of them may not be with us by their own choice or not. At the end of the day, when the job was over, I brought them together as a group and respectfully and professionally told them that the job was done, thank you very much and that we would be talking.

“And 40 minutes later we had a leak, which just reinforced the decision.”

Since Mayock inherited scouts hired by previous G.M. Reggie McKenzie, turnover was expected after the draft. Mayock said he was surprised at reaction to his decision to send those scouts home before the draft.

“I’m kind of blown away by the whole story, to be honest with you,” Mayock said.