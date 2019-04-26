NFL draft reaches 11.1 million viewers on three channels

Getty Images

This year’s airing of the NFL draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network fell just short of the total viewers for last year’s draft on FOX, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. But it still dwarfed other sports on TV on Thursday night.

The first round of the draft had 11.101 million viewers, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. That easily bested the 1.804 million viewers for the Spurs-Nuggets NBA playoff game, the 1.574 million viewers for the Bruins-Blue Jackets NHL playoff game, and the 1.014 million viewers for the Blues-Stars NHL playoff game.

ESPN drew 4.864 million viewers for its telecast, the standard draft broadcast starring Mel Kiper. ABC got 4.539 million viewers for its separate telecast hosted by Robin Roberts. NFL Network had 1.698 million viewers for its annual production, which this year saw Daniel Jeremiah replace Mike Mayock as the lead analyst for the first time.

Last year’s first round had 11.337 million viewers, so the viewership was slightly down this year, but 11 million viewers is still a very strong figure, one that shows once again how much the NFL dominates the American TV landscape.