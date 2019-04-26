Nick Saban sets record for most career first-rounders

Getty Images

Alabama had another three first-rounders Thursday night, which was one less than the Crimson Tide had in 2017 and one less than they had in 2018. But it set another record for Nick Saban.

The Alabama head coach now has 34 first-round picks in his career, according to ESPN. Butch Davis also had 34, according to Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, and former Penn State coach Joe Paterno had 33.

Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams and Josh Jacobs were the Alabama players who heard their names called in the first-round Thursday night. Tight end Irv Smith, who was thought to have a chance to go late in the first round, will have to wait until Friday night.

Clemson and Mississippi State also each had three first-round picks Thursday.