N’Keal Harry is the Patriots’ first first-round WR under Bill Belichick

Getty Images

Given how long he’s been in New England, there aren’t a lot of firsts left for the Patriots under Bill Belichick but they crossed one of the list on Thursday night.

The Patriots took a wide receiver in the first round of the draft for the first time in the Belichick era when they made N'Keal Harry the 32nd and final pick of the night. 1996 draft choice Terry Glenn was the last first-round wideout in New England.

“It means the world to me,” Harry said. “For him to have that much faith in me and to have that much trust in me, it just makes me want to work that much harder. So, I’m going to come in with a workhouse mindset and get better every day.”

Harry added that he’s “ecstatic” to get a chance to play with quarterback Tom Brady as the Patriots move into a future without tight end Rob Gronkowski to serve as a primary offensive piece.