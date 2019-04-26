On some ABC affiliates, the draft will preempt Jeopardy

AP

Worlds are colliding. I mean, “What is worlds are colliding?”

On Friday night, ABC will televise the second night of the 2019 draft. As noted by SportsBusiness Daily, any ABC affiliates that normally televise Jeopardy at 7:00 p.m. ET or later will have the show pre-empted.

Ordinarily, that’s not a big deal. But with James Holzhauer winning $1.225 million in a 16-game winning streak, people want to see whether he’ll win, whether he’ll rack up another six-figure night, whether he’ll go “all in” after uncovering a Daily Double clue, and whether the final question of the night will even matter.

Holzhauer, a professional gambler, has an uncanny depth and breadth of knowledge. Even when he seems to be struggling, he systematically builds leads that quickly become insurmountable.