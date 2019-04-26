Panthers take quarterback Will Grier with the 100th pick

Getty Images

The Panthers haven’t drafted a quarterback since they took Cam Newton first overall in 2011.

So when they finally broke that streak, they did it with a hometown player.

With the 100th overall pick, the Panthers selected West Virginia quarterback Will Grier.

Grier grew up near Charlotte, and has the kind of talent the Panthers haven’t had at the backup quarterback spot in years.

They got through with Derek Anderson for a few years, and then held their breath through Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen last year when Newton’s shoulder finally let go.

Newton’s turning 30, coming off surgery, and has two years left on his contract. Whether Grier is a future replacement or not, the Panthers needed someone in the pipeline.