Patriots now have three 2018 top-10 quarterbacks in the division

Getty Images

Tom Brady will be 42 in August. The other three quarterback in his division are 65, combined.

The team that has dominated the AFC East, winning it every year except one since 2003 and 10 in a row, will be facing in 2019 a trio of quarterbacks who arrived in the NFL via the first 10 picks of the 2018 draft.

From Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 2) to Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 7) to Dolphins quarterback Josh Allen (No. 10), this trio of high-pedigree players will try to keep pace with pick No. 199 from a draft that happened when Darnold was two and Allen and Rosen were three.

Throw in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (No.1) and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 32), and the Patriots will be facing all five of the 2018 first-round quarterbacks in 2019. Given Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s success when facing a quarterback for the first time, those eight games could be the fuel for another division title, No. 1 seed, AFC Championship game appearance, and Super Bowl berth.