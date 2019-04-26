Patriots take Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry to close out first round

Getty Images

N'Keal Harry‘s prognosticating skills were spot on.

Harry didn’t think he’d be drafted lower than the 33rd overall selection. He was correct as the New England Patriots selected him with the 32nd and final pick of the first round.

Harry racked up 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns over the last three seasons with Arizona State. The Patriots will need to replace the production of retired tight end Rob Gronkowski somehow and Harry will give Tom Brady a bigger target to throw to this season.

Harry is only the second wide receiver to be selected during the draft behind Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown.