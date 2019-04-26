Patriots trade with Rams, draft Joejuan Williams at No. 45

Getty Images

The Patriots and Rams faced each other in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta a couple of months ago, but they worked together in the second round of the NFL Draft.

New England dealt the 56th and 101st picks to the Rams in order to acquire the 45th overall pick in the draft. They used the pick on former Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams.

The Rams had acquired No. 45 on Thursday night in the trade with the Falcons that dropped them out of the first round. They have yet to make a pick in this year’s draft.

Williams, who was added to the invite list in Nashville for the second night of the draft, is a big corner at 6’4″ with some work to do when it comes to turning his athletic ability into consistent play in coverage. He’ll get time to do that while playing behind Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and JC Jackson in New England.