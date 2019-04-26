Phones were down for two picks last night

Getty Images

Thursday night in Nashville went well for the NFL. But the first night of the draft didn’t happen without a hitch.

The phones went down at one point in round one, complicating efforts to communicate regarding potential trades.

“The phone system went down for two picks,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “As planned, we notified each club via email to switch to cell phone in the event they need to call Selection Square. The system was reset and there were no further issues. We have contingency plans for our contingency plans and have multiple ways to communicate with club personnel.”

A source with one team told PFT that the system was down for roughly seven minutes, and that the league provided teams with cell numbers to call in order to finalize trades. The source praised the league for doing a good job of communicating when the phones went down, and the league made teams aware before the draft started that the weather could knock out the phone system.

A source from a different team said that the phone line was down to that team’s table in Nashville, and that a quick switch was made to their cell phones. Sources from two other teams complained about the situation, arguing that the league was not as prepared as it could have been for what should have been an anticipated complication.

The switch to cell phones makes sense, but it’s a bit surprising that cell phones were readily working, given the thousands of people who surely were testing the limits of the local cell toward.