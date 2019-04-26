Raiders select Trayvon Mullen at No. 40

Getty Images

The Raiders added a fourth player to their draft Friday, though they traded down twice before finally making a pick in the second round.

Oakland selected Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen as the run on defensive backs has started. Four of the first eight choices in the second round are cornerbacks.

Mullen is the fourth Clemson player selected, with three Tigers’ defensive players going on the first day, including defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell to the Raiders.

The Raiders also drafted Alabama running back Josh Jacobs and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram in the first round.