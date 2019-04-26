Raiders trade 35th pick to Jaguars, who select Jawaan Taylor

Getty Images

The Raiders ended up with three players in the first round Thursday, drafting Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Alabama running back Josh Jacobs and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram. They didn’t sit still Friday.

Oakland traded the 35th overall pick, as well as No. 109, to the Jaguars. The Raiders received No. 35, 140 (fifth round) and 235 (seventh round) in return.

The Jaguars used the choice on Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Jacksonville selected Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen in the first round